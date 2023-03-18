WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.36. Approximately 301,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 286,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the first quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 108.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

