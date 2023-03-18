WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading 0.8% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.92 and last traded at $43.83. 15,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,228,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,404,000 after acquiring an additional 110,010 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

