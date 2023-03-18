Wojak Finance (WOJ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $115.38 Million

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $115.38 million and approximately $8,514.34 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00370538 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,449.94 or 0.26932014 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

