Wrapped BNB Hits Market Capitalization of $907.60 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $332.74 or 0.01232014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $907.60 million and approximately $105.67 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,727,659 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

