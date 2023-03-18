Wrapped BNB Trading 24.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $940.00 million and $107.81 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $344.01 or 0.01252727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,732,471 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

