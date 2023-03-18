Wrapped Velas Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $51.22 million and approximately $19,606.73 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02178455 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $21,985.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

