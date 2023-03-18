Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($51.61) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, January 30th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Zalando Price Performance

ZAL opened at €34.13 ($36.70) on Tuesday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($39.06) and a one year high of €49.86 ($53.61). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.37.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

