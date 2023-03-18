Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa Sells 6,229 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at $31,595,209.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zscaler Stock Down 2.4 %

Zscaler stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.37. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $253.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

