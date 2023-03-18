ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.78. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value-added services.

