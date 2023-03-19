12,124 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Acquired by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,563 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 636,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,701,000 after purchasing an additional 124,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,295,000 after purchasing an additional 108,389 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $67.57. 585,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,185. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average is $69.20. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $79.07.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

