15,759 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Bought by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJG stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $202.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.18.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.71.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,098 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

