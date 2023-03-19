1,986 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.69. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

