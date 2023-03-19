33,775 Shares in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Purchased by Jenkins Wealth

Jenkins Wealth acquired a new position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. FLEX LNG accounts for 0.4% of Jenkins Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the third quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 30.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 26.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLNG shares. Danske cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

NYSE:FLNG opened at $30.89 on Friday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.23%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

