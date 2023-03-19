3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
3D Systems Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of DDD opened at $10.00 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems
About 3D Systems
3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.
