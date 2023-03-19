3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of DDD opened at $10.00 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,511 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,332 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

