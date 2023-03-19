41,636 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Acquired by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 41,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. 430,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,015. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.