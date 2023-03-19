6,455 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

