7Pixels Price Tops $2.64 on Top Exchanges (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00009685 BTC on exchanges. 7Pixels has a market cap of $42.74 million and approximately $22,486.14 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.00367063 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,284.54 or 0.26679425 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.67897281 USD and is down -5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,647.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

