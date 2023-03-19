AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities downgraded AAON from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

AAON Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.78. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.40.

AAON Cuts Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AAON will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AAON by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after buying an additional 1,387,594 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AAON by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after buying an additional 469,391 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in AAON by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after purchasing an additional 344,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 6,461.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 268,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AAON by 19,788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 217,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 216,886 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

