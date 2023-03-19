Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of ANF opened at $25.96 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 432.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 48,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

