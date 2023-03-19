Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $316.50.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $250.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.04. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,625,000 after purchasing an additional 223,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.