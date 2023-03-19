Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.0% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $250.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.04. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

