ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $280.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27. ACNB has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $41.28.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACNB by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ACNB by 355.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,728 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

