Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,107 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $15,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $30.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $862.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

