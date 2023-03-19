Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB opened at $95.09 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $103.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

