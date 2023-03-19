Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,546,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,792,000 after buying an additional 179,609 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after buying an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,455,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IYH opened at $264.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.78. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.