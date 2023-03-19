Acropolis Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $66.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

