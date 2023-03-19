Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.9 %

ADMP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.11. 2,394,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.68.

Institutional Trading of Adamis Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

