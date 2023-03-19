Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Adams Resources & Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

AE traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,835. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.88. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

