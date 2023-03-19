Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $415.70.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $358.14 on Thursday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

