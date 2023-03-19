Aion (AION) Market Cap Achieves $12.37 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 261.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Aion has traded 257.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $12.37 million and $157,877.13 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00167942 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00076229 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00043280 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00052052 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000677 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

