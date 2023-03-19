Akerna (KERN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, March 20th.

Akerna Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. Akerna has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get Akerna alerts:

Institutional Trading of Akerna

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 792,521 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Akerna

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Akerna from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.