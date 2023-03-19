Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) & PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID) Critical Comparison

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) and PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of PositiveID shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Akoya Biosciences and PositiveID, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 PositiveID 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 101.08%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than PositiveID.

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and PositiveID’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $74.86 million 4.12 -$70.64 million ($1.88) -4.28 PositiveID N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PositiveID has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and PositiveID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -94.36% -85.35% -39.03% PositiveID N/A N/A N/A

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. It also provides PhenoCycler and PhenoImager reagents; and biopharma services. In addition, the company offers Proxima, a cloud-based platform to store, analyze, and share spatial data; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About PositiveID

PositiveID Corporation, a life sciences and technology company, develops and sells molecular diagnostic systems for bio-threat detection and medical testing in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Molecular Diagnostics, Medical Devices, and Mobile Labs. The company develops microfluidic systems for the automated preparation and performance of biological assays to detect biological threats and analyze biological samples at the point of need. It has a portfolio of intellectual property related to sample preparation and rapid medical testing applications. The company's microfluidic bio-agent autonomous networked detector (M-BAND) technology is a bio-aerosol monitor with integrated systems for sample collection, processing, and detection modules. Its M-BAND technology analyzes air samples for the detection of pathogenic bacteria, viruses, and toxins for up to 30 days. The company's FireflyDX is an automated pathogen detection system for rapid diagnostics for clinical and point-of-need applications. Its FireflyDX system detects and identifies common pathogens and diseases, such as E. coli, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-susceptible staphylococcus aureus, clostridium difficile, Zika virus, Ebola virus, influenza, and others. In addition, PositiveID Corporation markets Caregiver, a non-contact clinical thermometer that measures forehead temperature in adults, children, and infants for hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, nursing homes and other long-term care institutions, and acute care hospitals; and manufactures and sells specialty technology vehicles for mobile laboratory, command and communications applications, and mobile cellular systems. The company was formerly known as VeriChip Corporation and changed its name to PositiveID Corporation in November 2009. PositiveID Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

