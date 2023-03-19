Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.24% of Alamo Group worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALG shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alamo Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

NYSE ALG opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.98. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $186.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.