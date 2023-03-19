Albert D Mason Inc. Raises Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 1.6% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,455.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,609.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,509.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,381.01.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

