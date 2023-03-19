Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $24.02.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently -123.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

About Alexander & Baldwin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.