Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Algonquin Power & Utilities updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.61 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.55-0.61 EPS.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 3.8 %
AQN opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 132.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.
AQN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
