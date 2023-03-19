Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Algonquin Power & Utilities updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.61 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.55-0.61 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 3.8 %

AQN opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 132.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Articles

