Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Alkermes Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $32.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

