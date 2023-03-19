Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 3.9 %

ALSN stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,656 shares of company stock worth $2,308,269. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

