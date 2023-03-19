Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.26.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $185.45 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.10 and a 200-day moving average of $213.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.