Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $138.80 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.94 or 0.01202321 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 113.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009931 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.24 or 0.01504045 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00021264 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

