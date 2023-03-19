Amaze World (AMZE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $47,033.59

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003116 BTC on popular exchanges. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $46.92 million and $47,033.59 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

