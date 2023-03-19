American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.08.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12. American International Group has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in American International Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,376,000 after buying an additional 473,756 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,455,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,063,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,879,000 after purchasing an additional 89,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,577,000 after purchasing an additional 694,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

