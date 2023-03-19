American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.6 %

AWK opened at $141.81 on Thursday. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

