Analysts Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target at $22.43

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

DraftKings Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,176,181.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,747,192 shares in the company, valued at $124,418,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,176,181.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,747,192 shares in the company, valued at $124,418,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,142,924 shares of company stock worth $21,754,786. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

