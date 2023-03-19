Analyzing Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) & Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Energizer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A Energizer $3.05 billion 0.75 -$231.50 million ($3.41) -9.44

Dragonfly Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energizer.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98% Energizer -8.17% 65.15% 4.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dragonfly Energy and Energizer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Energizer 0 5 1 0 2.17

Dragonfly Energy currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 242.59%. Energizer has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.80%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Energizer.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Energizer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats Energizer on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

