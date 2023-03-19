Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.90.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 3.48. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Antero Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Antero Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

