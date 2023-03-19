Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.90.
Antero Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:AR opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 3.48. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
