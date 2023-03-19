AON (NYSE:AON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AON. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.80.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $296.59 on Thursday. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.00.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,600,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 8,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,363,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Recommended Stories

