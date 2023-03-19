APA (NASDAQ:APA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut APA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised APA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.29.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $31.74 on Thursday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in APA by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in APA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,738,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in APA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

