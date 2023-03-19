API3 24-Hour Volume Reaches $178.11 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $117.90 million and $178.11 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00006930 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00354821 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,291.57 or 0.25789601 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About API3

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.