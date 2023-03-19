Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARI. Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 36.70 and a current ratio of 36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.57%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,833,000 after purchasing an additional 158,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,504 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,999,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,276,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

